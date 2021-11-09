Police believe Southfield shooting, carjacking is related to violent Dearborn attack

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police believe a shooting and carjacking by masked men Monday in Southfield might be related to a violent Dearborn attack in which a resident was held at gunpoint while armed robbers assaulted his fiance, officials said.

Southfield carjacking

The Southfield incident happened at 10:10 p.m. Monday (Nov. 8) in the 25800 block of Southfield Road, according to authorities.

The victim told police that he had been shot by two men who then stole his black 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee. He had gunshot wounds on his hand, forearm and back, officials said.

Police took the man to a nearby hospital, where he is stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

Dearborn robbery

Southfield officials believe this incident might be related to an armed robbery that happened around 6:40 p.m. Monday in the area of Yinger and Hemlock avenues in Dearborn.

Ad

A man and his fiance were parked at home when three people armed with handguns approached the 2021 Dodge Charger Scat Pack on foot, police said.

They violently dragged the woman out of the Charger and assaulted her while holding a gun to her fiance’s back, according to authorities.

Then, the suspects stole the Charger, along with money, a laptop and other personal belongings, police said.

It’s possible the victims were followed home, officials said.