Morning Briefing Jan. 26, 2022: Human remains found at Trenton home identified; Parent uses racial slur at Grosse Pointe school board meeting

Police at the scene of a Trenton home where human remains were discovered.

Police have identified the human remains that were found at the former Trenton home of a man who was killed in a shootout with Tennessee police about a month after leaving the property.

A parent caught everyone in attendance off guard when she used a racial slur and profanity in her public comments during a Grosse Pointe Public Schools board meeting.

Put the phone down: That’s the goal of bills that moved through the Michigan House on Tuesday. The bills would make driving and talking or texting on a phone a crime with increasing fines.

A woman was killed overnight on I-96 in Wayne County when her car stalled near the shoulder of the freeway and an SUV crashed into her from behind, police said.

A popular eatery and “sweet” escape -- Sugar Factor American Brasserie -- is opening its first Michigan location in Downtown Detroit this spring.

Weather forecast: Sunny with dangerous cold

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 39,372 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 13,124 cases over a three-day period. The deaths announced Monday did not include any identified during a Vital Records review, according to MDHHS.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,905,639, including 29,226 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,866,267 cases and 29,190 deaths, as of Friday.

