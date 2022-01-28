A Macomb County carjacking leads police on a high-speed chase and ends with a dramatic arrest

It was Chesterfield police who initially spotted that carjacked Jeep Grand Cherokee flying down I-94 as they gave pursuit. When the chase turned onto Hall Road, Macomb County deputies joined the hunt. The woman behind the wheel had no intentions of stopping.

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich – A driver had his Jeep Grand Cherokee stolen but luckily was not hurt when the carjackers shot at him.

What happened next was captured on Macomb County sheriff’s dash and body cam.

The suspects are a man and woman, and as the dashcam will show in the video player above, it was the woman behind the wheel fleeing police.

The female driver started ramming a squad car. She continued to run. Once police stopped the jeep, both the woman behind the wheel and the man she was with in the passenger seat took off on foot in the snow.

The man ultimately stops, and police find two guns on him. The female driver had no weapons on her. It turns out that this duo isn’t even from Michigan but Mississippi.

Luckily the man whose jeep was stolen wasn’t hit by the shots fired at him, and none of the deputies were injured, but some squad cars are pretty banged up.

The Macomb County prosecutor has leveled a bucket of charges at both the driver and passenger, including assault with intent to murder. They are being held at the Macomb County jail on a $300,000 bond.