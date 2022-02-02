Just a little more than 2 inches of snow has accumulated in Rochester

A winter storm warning is in effect through Thursday and snow is continuously falling and building up across Metro Detroit.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A winter storm warning is in effect through Thursday and snow is continuously falling and building up across Metro Detroit.

So, how are people in Oakland County faring during the storm? There’s a tipping point when it snows. It starts off as a beautiful curiosity and if you don’t have to drive in it then it can actually feel a little magical.

There are around 100 snow plows out in Oakland County as crews work to keep the roads clear of snow. There is just a little more than 2 inches of snow accumulated in Rochester.

