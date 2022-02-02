31º

How is Oakland County faring against the severe winter storm?

Rochester Public Works crews stay on top of road conditions

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

A winter storm warning is in effect through Thursday and snow is continuously falling and building up across Metro Detroit.

So, how are people in Oakland County faring during the storm? There’s a tipping point when it snows. It starts off as a beautiful curiosity and if you don’t have to drive in it then it can actually feel a little magical.

By 1 p.m. Wednesday in Downtown Rochester, the conditions started to change. The business of preparing for the big stuff had already begun.

Austin Perry works for the Rochester Department of Public Works. Perry said their first priority is staying on top of salting the roads and removing snow while it’s still a nuisance instead of a danger.

