Live stream: Authorities provide update after man shot, killed by Roseville police following crash

Law enforcement leaders held a news briefing Wednesday to provide an update on the fatal shooting of a man in Roseville after he had gotten in a car crash, and then armed himself with a knife. The entire briefing has not been posted, as sensitive footage of the shooting was shared during the briefing. Some of that footage will be available for viewing at ClickOnDetroit.com. The briefing above follows just after the sensitive footage is shown.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Authorities provided an update Wednesday morning after a man was shot and killed by Roseville police Tuesday following a car crash.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham and Roseville police Chief Ryan Monroe held a joint press conference, where they shared more footage from the incident.

Here’s what you missed: Videos: Police share body cam, crash footage after man shot, killed by Roseville officer

What we know about the case so far

The man who was fatally shot has been identified as Frank Robles, 57, from Roseville. He was shot at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, after crashing into a semi truck and standing in the road with a knife, police said.

Macomb County sheriff’s officials said police were responding to a crash on Groesbeck Highway, just south of 12 Mile Road, when the shooting happened.

Robles was driving a Chevy Silverado and was traveling south on Groesbeck Highway when he crossed into oncoming traffic and collided nearly head-on with the semi truck, authorities said. There was only one person in the semi truck -- a 65-year-old man from Ohio -- and he was not injured.

Witnesses reported that when they approached the Silverado to check on Robles, he produced a knife. Witnesses also stated that Robles’ wrists were cut. The witnesses retreated and called the police.

When officers arrived, Robles was in the roadway and holding a knife, authorities said. They asked the man if he was OK, and he said he was not OK. Authorities said at this time, the two officers on scene told Robles to drop the knife, and he instead advanced toward one of the officers.

Officials said that officers gave repeated commands for Robles to drop the knife and he didn’t. Authorities said one of the officers was retreating, but Robles continued walking toward him. The officer shot Robles, and he fell to the ground.

When Robles tried to get up off the ground, still holding the knife, the officer fired “several more shots,” officials said. Robles was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Macomb County authorities said they believe nine shots were fired in total by one of the officers. Robles was struck multiple times. No officers were injured.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in this incident.

Both officers are on paid leave pending the results of the investigation, which has been handed over to the county. Macomb County authorities have not yet released the names of the officers involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at 586-307-9358.

Robles was a Roseville Community Schools employee

Roseville Community Schools said Robles was an employee for the district, and has worked there for four years.

The school district has made a crisis team available for students, staff and school community members following the incident.

“We are sad to report that the individual who was in the accident at 12 and Groesbeck and eventually passed, was a Roseville Community Schools employee. Frank has worked for us for approximately four years. We are shocked and saddened by the events that transpired today. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family as well as all the others involved in this tragedy. Our crisis team is available for his fellow employees or anyone in our Roseville Community Schools family if they need someone to talk with.” Roseville Community Schools Superintendent Mark Blaszkowski

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with suicidal thoughts you are not alone. Help is available. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 to provide support at 800-273-8255. Click here to find crisis lines.