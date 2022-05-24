‘I was in tears’: 3 race cars were stolen from Westland business

A neighborhood crime alert from Westland, a business that specializes in supercharged vehicles, had three of them disappear. Officials say a Westland business specializing in supercharged vehicles had three of them disappear Tuesday (May 24). The incident happened at Magnuson Superchargers on Executive Drive south of Warren and east of Hix Road.

WESTLAND, Mich. – A neighborhood crime took place in Westland after a business that specializes in supercharged vehicles had three of them disappear overnight.

The incident happened at Magnuson Superchargers on Executive Drive south of Warren and east of Hix roads.

The only sign a custom purpose-built vehicle was stored in the trailer seen in the video player above is the tie downs that were left behind.

When Mark Blaha called 911, he thought one car was stolen. He was shocked to discover all three trailers on the property were empty.

“I opened it up to look to see what they’ve stolen, and the jeep was gone,” said Blaha.

Blaha didn’t believe his eyes at first.

“I was in tears,” Blaha said.

The stolen 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee belonged to a customer of the business. Blaha’s 2006 Ford Mustang was stolen from the adjacent trailer as well.

“It’s been an art project,” Blaha said. “The only thing that’s still original is the front fenders.”

Those fenders were valued at $100,000 each. The third stolen custom vehicle was nearly double.

“That 2016 Camero was kind of iconic,” Blaha said. “That will hurt me the most.”

Blaha’s auto body shop is near Ford and Newburgh roads in Westland.

Early Tuesday (May 24) morning, he got a call from a neighboring business about an open trailer in the back lot.

“They took everything, including the tools that were up on the deck,” Blaha said.

Blaha says surveillance video recorded a group trying to steal catalytic converters from a neighboring business. Officials say those thieves then set their sights on his trailers.

“I guess they left me a present,” Blaha said. “There’s one of my locks.”

When asked if he thought that the hit could have been an inside job, he said no because only one other person works with him and the company.

“I don’t understand,” Blaha said. “I work every day, I do what I can for other people, and somebody feels they’re allowed to do this sort of thing and steal from others.”

The Westland Police Department says they have responded to three separate addresses after they were reported to have stolen vehicles and catalytic converters in their neighborhood throughout the night.