History of shooter accused of killing Detroit police officer

Loren Courts was certainly a hero to his family, his wife, and two kids, but he was making a difference in his five years with Detroit Police Department.

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Loren Courts was certainly a hero to his family, his wife, and two kids, but he was making a difference in his five years with Detroit Police Department.

He’d recently received a citation for arresting a murder suspect and finding the murder weapon.

His death was senseless as we learn more about the accused young man who took his life.

Police say the accused shooter, 19-year-old Ehmani Davis, may have wanted to die when he started firing at police.

That may be because of a recent string of offenses and an imminent arrest from an outstanding warrant.

Davis was definitely on Eastpointe police’s radar.

His recent timeline of trouble starts on Jan. 4, 2021, with an arrest in Eastpointe for improperly possessing a firearm in a vehicle.

Ad

Officials say Davis got a year of probation and paid a fine.

Then on May 30 of this year, Eastpointe police responded but did not make an arrest. The charge is described in court documents as family offenses.

A misdemeanor arrest warrant request was made, and a source says it was approved and is currently outstanding.

Davis was arrested June 9 in Eastpointe on three weapons allegations, including felony firearm in connection to a drive-by shooting.

Then Wednesday, July 6, shots were fired from a window above the Desire Salon on Joy Road at a Dodge Caravan.

After the van sped off, Detroit police showed up minutes later to investigate the shots that were fired, and officer Loren Courts’ scout car is ambushed.

Detroit Police Chief James White says Courts’ partner Amanda Hutchins tried to save his life as the bullets continued flying.

Ad

“Behind her is the murderer walking toward her,” White said. “She makes the decision to give her partner a chance to live, keeping her back to the assailant. I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Read: Here’s how support systems are mobilizing for Detroit officer Loren Courts’ family

Officers shot and killed Davis as he came down the stairs and onto the street.

“He was without a doubt a hero,” White said. “And you’re going to hear that over and over again because it’s important. We spend too much time talking about non-heroes.”

Courts’ father, who retired from the Detroit Police Department after 32 years on the job, echoed that sentiment.

“Right at the present time, I’m not mournful, I’m thankful for his service to the city, and I’m sure it may take a couple of days or so to sink in,” said Loren Courts’ father, Larry Courts. “Right now trying to concentrate on his kids, my grandkids, the family, my wife.”

Ad

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido told Local 4 that his office got that warrant request on June 22, but charges hadn’t been signed off on yet because they were still investigating.

Lucido says they had no witness tying Davis to the gun used or the shooting, but they did get the gun off the street.

As for the May 30 arrest warrant, Lucido says his office doesn’t have that one, likely because it’s a misdemeanor.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page for the family.