Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Sunday night

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order on Sunday that is intended to reduce the chances that workers and customers at grocery stores are exposed to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Here’s what happened Sunday:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a new Executive Order that focuses on reducing COVID-19 exposure at grocery stores.

The Executive Order establishes protocols for grocery stores, food establishments and pharmacies. The social distancing protocols include requiring employees to wear face coverings, implementing daily screening programs and more.

More than 50 percent of inmates tested at a prison have been infected with coronavirus and at least 11 have died, officials reported.

Lakeland prison in Branch County in southern Michigan continues to be a hot spot. It has a large share of the system’s older prisoners.

Actress Cecily Strong portrayed Whitmer recording a video message outside her home for Michigan constituents.

The skit touched on the criticism Whitmer has received for her stay-at-home order.

Whitmer signed an order to extend protections for vulnerable populations in Michigan’s county jails, local lockups and juvenile detention centers.

The Executive Order replaces her prior order, and details risk-reduction protocols that have been adopted and implemented by the Michigan Department of Corrections.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 37,778 as of Sunday, including 3,315 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 37,203 confirmed cases and 3,274 deaths Saturday.

The official recovery total is 8,342.

SMART bus riders are now required to wear masks, and route changes are being made.

It will eliminate many late night trips on its weekday, Saturday and Sunday schedules.

In addition, Sunday service has been reduced to operate every 60–90 minutes.

Attorney General Dana Nessel has requested police to consider the good faith efforts of businesses that have been unable to secure masks before taking action against a non-compliant business.

Starting Monday, employers are required to supply employees with appropriate face coverings.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

