Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know July 22, 2020

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 74,725 as of Tuesday, including 6,135 deaths, state officials report.
Tuesday’s update represents 573 new cases and nine additional deaths, including four as a result of the state’s ongoing review of “vital records” and testing data. Monday’s totals were 74,152 confirmed cases and 6,126 total deaths.
Judge: Detroit’s in-person summer school classes can continue with virus testing
A judge has ruled the in-person summer school classes can continue in the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD). Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit are working on getting reaction on the ruling from the district.
Summer school in the DPSCD began last week. A lawsuit was filed by parents, teachers, students and activist group By Any Means Necessary (BAMN) against the district. The suit was seeking to sop summer school and first went before the judge on Friday with the decision expected this week.
While the judge has decided that the classes can continue, all of the students attending those classes need to have COVID-19 tests in the next two days or the in-person learning could be shut down.
St. Clair County officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at two businesses
The St. Clair County Health Department has been notified of possible COVID-19 exposure in two area food service establishments.
Patrons of both facilities are encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms over the next 14 days and seek testing if they become symptomatic with any of the following: fatigue, cough, fever, chills, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches, nausea or vomiting, congestion, sore throat, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.
Michigan gym owners worried about future as home workouts become more popular during pandemic
While Michigan gym remain closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many people have turned to home workouts. Gym owners are worried about what could mean for the future of the business.
What Delta Airlines is doing to continue protecting passengers from COVID-19
At a time when passengers are worried about others wearing masks and flights being too crowded, Local 4 got a firsthand look at how Delta Airlines is keeping everyone safe from the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Help Me Hank took a flight from Detroit to Denver to get a taste of the process.
Tracking moving 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Michigan
The chart below tracks the moving 7-day average of new cases dating back to March 17, one week after the first confirmed cases in Michigan.
New Michigan COVID-19 cases per day since July 15:
- July 15 -- 891 new cases
- July 16 -- 645 new cases
- July 17 -- 660 new cases
- July 18 -- 678 new cases
- July 19 -- 483 new cases
- July 20 -- 489 new cases
- July 21 -- 573 new cases
Daily COVID-19 deaths reported in Michigan since July 15:
- July 15 -- 4 new deaths
- July 16 -- 16 new deaths
- July 17 -- 7 new deaths
- July 18 -- 9 new deaths
- July 19 -- 2 new deaths
- July 20 -- 7 new deaths
- July 21 -- 9 new deaths
Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan:
