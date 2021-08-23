Live stream: $2 million, more $50K daily drawing winners announced in Michigan vaccine sweepstakes

Michigan officials on Monday are announcing the $2 million grand prize winner and the final round of $50,000 daily drawing winners in the state’s COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, alongside members of the Protect Michigan Commission and the Michigan Education Trust, will announce the winner of a $2 million grand prize, eight winners of $50,000 daily drawings and nine college scholarship prizes awarded to vaccinated teens.

The daily drawing winners being announced Monday were vaccinated and selected on July 23-30. Click the links below to see previous sweepstakes winners.

Officials say that more than 2.4 million Michigan residents entered the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes, which officially ended on July 30. Nearly 105,000 young Michigan residents, those between the ages of 12 and 17 years old, registered for the sweepstakes’ scholarship drawings, officials said.

The governor announced the sweepstakes in June in an effort to incentivize Michigan residents to get vaccinated for the virus this summer, with a goal of immunizing at least 70% of the state’s population.

As of Monday, Aug. 23, 65% of Michigan residents ages 16 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, while 56.7% of that age group are considered fully vaccinated.

