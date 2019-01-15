The NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Jan. 14, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera Jan. 14, 2019 at 5 p.m.

Post office employee investigated for mail theft

Officials are investigating a post office employee after piles of undelivered mail were discovered. A spokesperson said the post office got a call about mail found at a local apartment complex by a pest control worker.

Warren post office employee being investigated for mail theft

Media week at the 2019 Detroit auto show kicked off Monday with several big reveals. Read more.

Auto company executives weighed in on job cuts at the Detroit auto show. Learn more.

President Trump's changes to contraceptive coverage mandate has been blocked by a judge. Read more.

Local 4 meteorologists are monitoring a winter storm that could hit this weekend. Learn more.

Be informed

School employee charged with criminal sexual conduct

A woman who worked for Alpena Public Schools in northern lower Michigan has been charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct, according to officials.

McDonald's discrimination

A Farmington Hills woman, originally from Taiwan, said a McDonald's drive-thru worker made fun of her accent and continued to do so after she started recording the alleged incident on her cellphone.

Jayme Closs

Jayme Closs and her mother hid in the bathtub after a man dressed in black showed up at her home. Then, the 13-year-old heard a gunshot.

Parents charged

On Monday, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office authorized charges of second-degree murder for the parents of Ava Floyd, an 18-month-old baby.

