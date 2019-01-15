The NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Jan. 14, 2019

Post office employee investigated for mail theft
Officials are investigating a post office employee after piles of undelivered mail were discovered. A spokesperson said the post office got a call about mail found at a local apartment complex by a pest control worker.
Warren post office employee being investigated for mail theft
