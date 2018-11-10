The NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Nov. 9, 2018

Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Nov. 9, 2018 at 9:04 p.m.

Trooper saves choking waitress

Incredible video shows a waitress at a Big Boy restaurant in Woodhaven being saved by a Michigan State Police trooper after she began choking on a piece of cornbread.

VIDEO: Michigan State Police trooper saves choking waitress in Woodhaven

Warren teens were charged with inciting a riot after a massive schoolyard fight. Read more.

A Dexter school bus driver ran over an injured deer in front of students. Read more.

A Detroit man was charged in a Halloween shooting that injured three teens and killed one. Read more.

The Michigan man whose case changed "Romeo and Juliet" law died after battling an Adderall addiction. Read more.

Monument to be moved

It's possible to drive by and not ever notice it but an eight-story-tall war monument stood near the corner of Woodward and State Fair avenues for ages.

Detroit dogfights

Dead and abused dogs were found inside the abandoned Parker Elementary School on Detroit's west side.

Veteran denied benefits

A World War II veteran who said he suffered frostbite but never filed a claim for benefits now says he's being denied benefits despite needing medical attention.

Girl abducted

A 14-year-old girl was forced into a car and abducted Tuesday.

