The NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Nov. 12, 2018

FBI works to lock up man believed to be mass shooting threat
The FBI is working to lock up a Michigan man who is believed to be a mass shooting threat despite the fact that he hasn't committed any serious crimes. He has been charged with making false statements.
Snow on the way
Snow is expected to start falling after 8 p.m. and should end before the Tuesday morning rush. Temperatures will drop to the mid- and upper 20s overnight.
Troy homicide
Troy police said a 20-year-old man was arrested Monday after allegedly killing his aunt, according to authorities.
Redford Township report
Two girls said a man in a pickup truck waved and followed them while they were walking to school in Redford Township.
Michigan Concussion Center
Having been awarded $5.6 million by the University of Michigan Biosciences Initiative, the School of Kinesiology plans to create the Michigan Concussion Center, a comprehensive concussion center.
