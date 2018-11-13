The NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Nov. 12, 2018

Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Nov. 12, 2018 at 5:38 p.m.

FBI works to lock up man believed to be mass shooting threat

The FBI is working to lock up a Michigan man who is believed to be a mass shooting threat despite the fact that he hasn't committed any serious crimes. He has been charged with making false statements.

Military veterans whose remains were discovered at Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit were honored Monday. Read more.

The judge who oversaw the Larry Nassar case spoke about sexual abuse on NBC's "Today Show." Read more.

Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee died at the age of 95. Read more.

A St. Clair Shores family "divorces" Detroit Lions to spare daughter years of disappointment. Read more.

Snow on the way

Snow is expected to start falling after 8 p.m. and should end before the Tuesday morning rush. Temperatures will drop to the mid- and upper 20s overnight.

Troy homicide

Troy police said a 20-year-old man was arrested Monday after allegedly killing his aunt, according to authorities.

Redford Township report

Two girls said a man in a pickup truck waved and followed them while they were walking to school in Redford Township.

Michigan Concussion Center

Having been awarded $5.6 million by the University of Michigan Biosciences Initiative, the School of Kinesiology plans to create the Michigan Concussion Center, a comprehensive concussion center.

