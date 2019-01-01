The NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Dec. 31, 2018

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera. Dec. 31, 2018 at 3:50 p.m.

Times Square NYE Ball Drop

When the clock strikes midnight we step into 2019. You can watch the annual Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Drop event live from New York City live on ClickOnDetroit.

WATCH LIVE: Times Square NYE Ball Drop event in New York City

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

Police said a catalytic converter theft ring spanning multiple counties was busted in Detroit. Read more.

For the first time in three years the United States will be able to experience a total lunar eclipse. Learn more about the Super Blood Wolf Moon eclipse.

House Democrats are expected to pass a plan Thursday to reopen the government. Read more.

Someone captured video of a brave kayaker taking on Michigan's Tahquamenon Falls. Learn more.

Be informed

Marijuana shop break-in

A break-in was reported early Monday morning at a medical marijuana shop in Detroit's Corktown.

READ MORE

Drunken drivers

Law enforcement will be out in full force tonight looking for signs of people driving under the influence.

LEARN MORE

Missing father

Lanard Jerome Curtaindoll went missing right after Thanksgiving and his loved ones never imagined they'd spend Christmas and New Year's without him.

READ MORE

Weather forecast

If there’s anything worse on a holiday than rain, it’s a cold rain -- and that’s what we’ve had for most of the day. The steady rain will continue into the evening hours, before starting to taper off.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.