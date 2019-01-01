The NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Dec. 31, 2018

Times Square NYE Ball Drop
When the clock strikes midnight we step into 2019. You can watch the annual Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Drop event live from New York City live on ClickOnDetroit.
WATCH LIVE: Times Square NYE Ball Drop event in New York City
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 fast facts
Police said a catalytic converter theft ring spanning multiple counties was busted in Detroit. Read more.
For the first time in three years the United States will be able to experience a total lunar eclipse. Learn more about the Super Blood Wolf Moon eclipse.
House Democrats are expected to pass a plan Thursday to reopen the government. Read more.
Someone captured video of a brave kayaker taking on Michigan's Tahquamenon Falls. Learn more.
Be informed
Marijuana shop break-in
A break-in was reported early Monday morning at a medical marijuana shop in Detroit's Corktown.
Drunken drivers
Law enforcement will be out in full force tonight looking for signs of people driving under the influence.
Missing father
Lanard Jerome Curtaindoll went missing right after Thanksgiving and his loved ones never imagined they'd spend Christmas and New Year's without him.
Weather forecast
If there’s anything worse on a holiday than rain, it’s a cold rain -- and that’s what we’ve had for most of the day. The steady rain will continue into the evening hours, before starting to taper off.
Read more
- New York Times: Trump gives military four months to leave Syria
- Red Wings in terrible need of New Year's Eve win -- here's why
- Congresswoman-elect Rashida Tlaib plans to wear Palestinian thobe at swearing-in ceremony
- Pediatricians: Sarah Sanders got it wrong on migrant child deaths
Watch
- New Year's Eve celebrations across Metro Detroit
- What's next for the Larry Nassar investigation
- The biggest scams of 2018
- Music and dementia risk
Looking for something in particular? Find it here.
Tweets by Local4News
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.