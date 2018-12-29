The NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Dec. 28, 2018

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Dec. 28, 2018 at 7:57 p.m.

Fatal crash on I-94 near DTW

Westbound I-94 near the Detroit Metro Airport was closed Friday afternoon due to a fatal crash involving a semi. The road reopened after 7 p.m.

After gifts were stolen from a Detroit nonprofit organization, people helped replace them. Read more.

Authorities are warning homeowners about a check scam in Monroe County. Learn more.

Two more Michigan Sears stores are closing next year, and that includes the store at the Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi. Read more.

Blue Cross said a theft of an employee's computer may have compromised 15,000 customers' data. Learn more.

Rec center shooting

A teen is accused of killing a 19-year-old man during a drug deal outside of the Hype Athletic Center in Wayne. A judge determined the case will go to trial.

2 found dead in home

A mother and son both were found dead inside their Oakland County home. The discovery was made in a White Lake Township community, and neighbors have a lot of questions, because the cause of death for both individuals has yet to be determined.

Winter tourism

The week between Christmas Day and New Year's is the make-or-break time for local ski resorts. It's a full week with no school, and families can hit the slopes. But when it's 54 degrees outside, folks aren't thinking about breaking out the snowmobiles or taking a few runs down the hill.

Shrimp recall

Kroger has recalled several shrimp products because of possible contamination from undercooking.

