The NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019

Wind chills near minus 40 possible this week
Dangerous, and potentially deadly, wind chills are on their way to Metro Detroit on Tuesday night, and it looks like the winds will be even faster than we originally thought.
Metro Detroit weather: Wind chills near minus 40 possible this week
Important weather related articles
- Metro Detroit school closings: Check Wednesday's list here
- Michigan colleges closing Wednesday for extreme cold: Check the list
- Important safety tips for your pets in dangerously cold weather
- Tips for protecting yourself in dangerous cold, keeping your house warmer
- Cold weather car tips: Quick review to help you avoid disaster
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer declares State of Emergency ahead of extreme cold temperatures
- Lyft providing free rides to Detroit warming centers during extreme cold
- LIST: Courts closed in Metro Detroit this week due to dangerous temperatures
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 fast facts
Here is a list of warming centers as severe weather hits Metro Detroit. Read more.
A glitch with FaceTime allowed people to listen to conversations even if the person they were calling didn't answer. Learn more.
Oakland County salt trucks are working to clear roads before the temperatures dip to dangerous lows. Read more.
Two people were arrested after an unpaid cab fare led to a barricaded standoff in Detroit. Learn more.
Check School Closings and Delays here
Be informed
Detroit police DUI
A Detroit police commander is accused of driving a patrol car, carrying his department firearm and causing a crash while under the influence of alcohol, officials said.
Michigan wolf study
A 60-year-old study of wolves and moose at Isle Royale National Park is back on track after being derailed by the partial government shutdown, and enough private funding has been raised to ensure the work will go on even if federal agencies are idled again, officials said Monday.
Adopted dog found dead
Utica police and the Michigan Humane Society are pleading for clues after an adopted dog was found dead. The 3-year-old pit bull mix, named Sterling, was discovered Thursday morning in Grant Park with signs of severe abuse, officials said.
Royal Oak fireworks
During the coldest, snowiest days of the year in Metro Detroit, one way to cope is to think about the warm summer days around the Fourth of July.
WDIV/Detroit News Polls
- WDIV/Detroit News poll: Trump faces uphill re-election battle in Michigan
- WDIV/Detroit News poll: Most Michigan voters believe country on wrong track
- WDIV/Detroit News poll: Michigan voters oppose Trump's wall by 21-point margin
Read more
- Executive Car Rental under investigation after hundreds of complaints filed
- Study: Children ages 2-5 should only have 1 hour of screen time per day
- Detroit Zoo closed Wednesday due to extreme cold temperatures
- Facebook allegedly fooled kids into spending their parents' money on online games
Watch
- Coordinating efforts to combat the cold
- Winter 'Angel' helps homeless battle the cold
- CPS investigates the hospitalization of two boys with frostbite inside home
- Detroit braces for multiple water main breaks ahead of deep freeze
Looking for something in particular? Find it here.
Tweets by Local4News
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.