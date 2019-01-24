The NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019

Metro Detroit weather: Overnight ice threat
Metro Detroit has another ice threat Wednesday night as temperatures fall from the 40s to the 20s. Puddles and slush that remain from the last 24 hours of wintry mix will freeze quickly overnight. Untreated roads will be a mess late Wednesday evening and during Thursday morning's commute.
Metro Detroit weather: Another ice threat overnight; new snowstorm approaches next week
Police said the shooter involved in a fatal Inkster gas station shooting acted in self-defense. Read more.
A man was killed and a woman was injured in a suspected drug-related shooting in Monroe. Learn more.
A Macomb County softball coach was sentenced to jail time for sending sexual messages to a 15-year-old player. Read more.
Beaumont Hospital researchers are studying new ways to prevent a painful knee problem. Learn more.
Bridge collapse
A one-time pedestrian bridge at the site of the old Packard Plant on Detroit's east side has collapsed. The bridge debris is blocking East Grand Boulevard at Concord Avenue.
Detroit Metro Airport
For many travelers at Detroit Metro Airport, the past 48 hours have been an adventure because of the ice, cold and snow.
Troy city manager
A former Troy city manager will be sentenced after pleading guilty to federal bribery charges.
Fake water scam
Warren police are seeking two men who pretended to be with the city water department to scam an 86-year-old woman out of more than $1,000.
