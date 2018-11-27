TOP STORIES Tuesday, November 27, 2018

News

  • GMWorkers have uncertain road ahead after plant closures, layoffs announced.
  • FDAUS officials say it's OK to eat some romaine, look for labels.
  • Trump: President proposes state-run TV network.

LOCAL

  • KalamazooVideo shows Michigan driver's windshield shattered by snow, ice falling from overpass.
  • Pontiac: 11-year-old boy shot was inside house when gunfire erupted outside.
  • Fraser: Train hits semi truck on Utica Road.
  • Wayne: Police investigating fatal shooting outside HYPE Recreation Center.
  • Missing Skelton Boys: Family seeks answers 8 years after Skelton brothers' disappearance.
  • Giving Tuesday: 27 Michigan charities who deserve your donation.
  • Mike Duggan: Man who had Detroit mayor followed threatens more 'damaging' evidence if cases aren't settled.
  • Wayne CountyNew Wayne County Prosecutor's Office unit takes second look at convictions.
  • WeatherTuesday starts with wind chills in teens.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • Utah: High school teacher fatally shot ex-husband's girlfriend in front of 3-year-old twins, police say.
  • FDAUS officials say it's OK to eat some romaine, look for labels.
  • WisconsinStudents will not be punished for apparent Nazi salute photo.
  • AlabamaMan shot by Alabama police was 'a devoted son, brother,' family says.
  • US Border: Mexican mayor warns humanitarian crisis could last for months after migrants clash with US border.

POLITICS:

  • Trump: President proposes state-run TV network.
  • US Border: Trump claims migrants grab children to cross southern border for favored status.
  • Congress: Shutdown threat looms as Trump calls for border wall funding.
  • Paul Manafort: Former Trump campaign chair lied after pleading guilty, Mueller's team says.
  • Beto O'Rourke: Texas democrat leaves door open to 2020 presidential run.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • StreamingHere's what's new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO in December 2018.
  • Amanda Bynes: Former child star opens up about her downfall.

SPORTS:

  • Michigan Basketball: No. 7 Michigan basketball gets two big tests this week.
  • Red Wings: Red Wings cool off, go 1-2-1 against top Eastern Conference teams.

JOBS: 

  • Farmington Hills: Appen is looking for a Voice/Speech Contributor.
  • DetroitDevelopment Centers seeking head start teacher.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
  • Oakland CountyOakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.

