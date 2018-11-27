TOP STORIES Tuesday, November 27, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- GM: Workers have uncertain road ahead after plant closures, layoffs announced.
- FDA: US officials say it's OK to eat some romaine, look for labels.
- Marijuana: Recreational marijuana will become legal in Michigan on Dec. 6.
- Trump: President proposes state-run TV network.
LOCAL:
- Kalamazoo: Video shows Michigan driver's windshield shattered by snow, ice falling from overpass.
- Pontiac: 11-year-old boy shot was inside house when gunfire erupted outside.
- Fraser: Train hits semi truck on Utica Road.
- Wayne: Police investigating fatal shooting outside HYPE Recreation Center.
- Missing Skelton Boys: Family seeks answers 8 years after Skelton brothers' disappearance.
- Giving Tuesday: 27 Michigan charities who deserve your donation.
- Mike Duggan: Man who had Detroit mayor followed threatens more 'damaging' evidence if cases aren't settled.
- Wayne County: New Wayne County Prosecutor's Office unit takes second look at convictions.
- Weather: Tuesday starts with wind chills in teens.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Utah: High school teacher fatally shot ex-husband's girlfriend in front of 3-year-old twins, police say.
- Wisconsin: Students will not be punished for apparent Nazi salute photo.
- Alabama: Man shot by Alabama police was 'a devoted son, brother,' family says.
- US Border: Mexican mayor warns humanitarian crisis could last for months after migrants clash with US border.
POLITICS:
- US Border: Trump claims migrants grab children to cross southern border for favored status.
- Congress: Shutdown threat looms as Trump calls for border wall funding.
- Paul Manafort: Former Trump campaign chair lied after pleading guilty, Mueller's team says.
- Beto O'Rourke: Texas democrat leaves door open to 2020 presidential run.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Streaming: Here's what's new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO in December 2018.
- Jeopardy: 'Jeopardy' makes fun of Detroit Lions.
- Amanda Bynes: Former child star opens up about her downfall.
SPORTS:
- Michigan Basketball: No. 7 Michigan basketball gets two big tests this week.
- Red Wings: Red Wings cool off, go 1-2-1 against top Eastern Conference teams.
JOBS:
- Farmington Hills: Appen is looking for a Voice/Speech Contributor.
- Detroit: Development Centers seeking head start teacher.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
- Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
