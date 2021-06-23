Detroit Pistons win lottery, receive No. 1 pick in 2021 NBA Draft

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons finally lucked out in the NBA lottery, receiving the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

This year, the Pistons finished with the second-worst record in the league, so they were in a three-way tie for the best odds to win the top selection

In 14 previous lottery appearances, the Pistons had never gotten lucky and moved up from where they finished in the standings. They’ve gotten worse picks than they should have six times.

Under new general manager Troy Weaver, who completely overhauled the roster and turned two of three first-round picks into All-Rookie honorees, the Pistons tanked correctly this season. They were competitive on a nightly basis, and their young players showed promise across the board.

But they still lost 52 of 72 games and put themselves in position to get a top pick. Cade Cunningham is an elite prospect and potential No. 1 overall choice, while Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs aren’t far behind.