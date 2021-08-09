Partly Cloudy icon
Center Chase Pearson stays with Red Wings

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (34) stops a Detroit Red Wings' Chase Pearson shot in the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
The Detroit Red Wings have signed center Chase Pearson to a one-year contract.

Pearson, 23, was drafted by Detroit in 2015, 140th overall in the 5th round. He played three seasons at the University of Maine, then joined Detroit’s AHL squad the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Pearson scored 22 points in 28 games played this past season with the Griffins. He became a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

