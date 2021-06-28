I-94 only Metro Detroit highway last freeway closed due to flooding

DETROIT – Storms caused intense flooding across Metro Detroit, flooding neighborhoods, roadways, businesses and more.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Wayne County to help address threats to public health and safety related to heavy rainfall.
According to the Michigan State Police, as of 8 p.m. Sunday, I-94 is the only freeway in Wayne County that is still closed and all other freeways are open.
If you were forced to abandon a vehicle along the freeway, troopers are asking you to call the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 for assistance in finding your vehicle.
Just an update on the flooding in Wayne County. I 94 is the last freeway that is still closed. All other freeways are opened. If you were affected by the flood waters, use can call 211 for assistance and that is for your car, your home or both. pic.twitter.com/AeWq0gvM1C— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) June 28, 2021