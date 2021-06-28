Partly Cloudy icon
I-94 only Metro Detroit highway last freeway closed due to flooding

Heavy rainfall overnight leads to flooding

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

I-94 was one of multiple roadways that were flooded the weekend of June 25-27, 2021. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Storms caused intense flooding across Metro Detroit, flooding neighborhoods, roadways, businesses and more.

MORE: Check out these photos of major flooding across Metro Detroit

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Wayne County to help address threats to public health and safety related to heavy rainfall.

According to the Michigan State Police, as of 8 p.m. Sunday, I-94 is the only freeway in Wayne County that is still closed and all other freeways are open.

You can see the Local 4 Traffic Map here.

If you were forced to abandon a vehicle along the freeway, troopers are asking you to call the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 for assistance in finding your vehicle.

