DETROIT – Drivers are forewarned: Michigan State Police will have extra patrols out Wednesday on the Southfield Freeway (M-39) and I-96 in Metro Detroit.

Troopers will be looking for vehicles speeding, tailgating and driving recklessly. State police said this is an area where they receive the most road rage complaints.

June 18, 2021: 2 hospitalized in Southfield Freeway shooting in Detroit

