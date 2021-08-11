Metro Detroit heat advisory: Indices to near 100 degrees today

DETROIT – A heat advisory has been issued for seven Metro Detroit counties on Wednesday, Aug. 11, as anticipated high temperatures and humidity can be dangerous.

The counties of Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne are under a heat advisory until 2 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), heat index values of up to 100 degrees Fahrenheit are expected.

To help prevent heat illness caused by high temperatures and humidity, the NWS recommends taking the following precautions and steps:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

Heat index chart, courtesy of the National Weather Service. (National Weather Service)

Storm threat Wednesday, Thursday

We’re also tracking a severe storm threat in Southeast Michigan on Wednesday and Thursday, with the chance for isolated tornadoes, high winds, hail and downpours.

From Local4Caster Brandon Roux: Skies will be partly sunny to partly cloudy Wednesday, with highs near 90°F feeling more like 97°F in the shade. The oppressive humidity will keep those crazy heat indices in the upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday. The peak heat of the afternoon may spark a few storms, but most of the wicked weather will be in Wisconsin and western Michigan later Wednesday afternoon. Isolated tornadoes are possible along with damaging winds and large hail.

Our severe threat for SE lower Michigan and southern Ontario will be more in the early or mid-evening, so be on your toes. There’s heat stress and storm threats later Wednesday evening with isolated flooding downpours and rough winds. Again, isolated tornadoes are possible.

