Tracking winter snowstorm in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Our winter snowstorm across Southeastern Michigan is in full effect, working throughout the evening hours on Friday, and will continue into the overnight hours into early Saturday morning.

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for all of Southeastern Michigan through Saturday Morning

Saturday

Winter Storm Warnings are still in effect for all of southeastern Michigan. We are looking at continued snowfall in early Saturday morning, which could add up very quickly for just about everyone. Road and air temperatures continue to drop across the region, and we will see the snow stick to pretty much everything through early Saturday morning.

Heavy snow will continue for all of Southeastern Michigan with some light mixing near Monroe

What’s going to help us in terms of the snow continuing to accumulate rather fast, as we are looking at snowfall rates in excess of one to two inches or more per hour for a short duration of time through Friday and early on Saturday morning; This will allow the snow to add up very quickly, expect this to be a heavy, wet snow as we had throughout the early morning hours tomorrow as well.

The winds continued to be dusty as we worked throughout the evening and into the overnight hours, gusting at 35 to 45 miles an hour for everyone. Across Metro Detroit, we are looking at three to upwards of six, possibly eight inches of snow before it’s all said and done. The further west you go for Metro Detroit, we start to see the potential of double-digit snowfall totals before the system whines down early on Saturday morning.

Snow will continue into the late evening and overnight hours for all of Southeastern Michigan

Road conditions will continue to deteriorate very fast throughout the early evening hours. Still, some good news with this is that because temperatures will be into the upper 20s and lower 30s, salt should work on the roads as we go throughout this winter storm, but with a lot of snow on the way, it’s going to take a while for this will be cleaned up heading into the weekend.

Significant snowfall totals are forecast for most of Southeastern Michigan

Significant snowfall totals are forecast for most of Southeastern Michigan working through Saturday morning. Most of the region will see between three to eight inches of snow, with higher snowfall totals where this event will stay snow for the entire time, with some places looking at the potential of seeing upwards of 10 inches or maybe even more with how fast and heavy the snow will come down through this winter storm.

Weekend forecast

Heading into the weekend, we will keep the cloud cover in the forecast for Saturday, with a little bit of sunshine before another round of a very light wintry mix of rain and snow moves in by the time we get late on Saturday night.

For this winter storm, if you don’t have to go out, stay home as the snow will add up very quickly, very fast Friday, and make travel very hazardous with this amount of snow that’s on the way.

