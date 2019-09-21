Detroit Youth Choir inspires a nation: The story so far

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Detroit Youth Choir attends the Season 14 Finale of "America's Got Talent" at Dolby Theatre on September 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Detroit - They represented Detroit and inspired a nation -- From the moment the Detroit Youth Choir stepped on the "America's Got Talent" stage it was clear they were going to make an impact.

The first time we saw the Detroit Youth Choir on national TV was during an episode of "America's Got Talent" that aired in June. The choir's moving performance brought host Terry Crews to tears and earned the group a golden buzzer, which sent the group straight to the live shows of "America's Got Talent."

"All it takes is one person to believe that you can do it, and you have that, and that's more than so many people have," Crews said.

The choir members are from 8 to 18 years old and practice four nights a week, four to five hours at a time. The choir's performances on "America's Got Talent" proved just how much work the group puts in behind the scenes.

"The Detroit Youth Choir is a community-based choir. We have a lot of inner-city kids. Some of them have bad home situations or they can be in the streets. There's violence. We give them something positive to come and be a part of," said Anthony T. White, the choir director. "We can take that little bit of talent and pour some water on it and grow it."

Before their semifinal performance the members of the Detroit Youth Choir recorded a video thanking their choir director for the impact he's had on their lives. That emotional video was played for director Anthony T. White, you can watch it below.

It was a wild ride, and the excitement hasn't seemed to ease up just yet. The Detroit Youth Choir finished second place in the finals and, despite not taking home the title of No. 1, they'll always be No. 1 to Detroit and that was proved Friday at the choir's homecoming celebration.

In partnership with the city of Detroit and the Downtown Detroit Partnership, WDIV-Local 4 held a homecoming celebration for the "America's Got Talent" finalists, Detroit Youth Choir, on Friday at Campus Martius Park in Downtown Detroit.

The choir got a big surprise Friday during the celebration: They were presented with not just the key to the city -- but a group of Detroit-based foundations and members of the business community announced a $1 million endowment to recognize the Detroit Youth Choir.

The fund is meant to provide support for the Detroit Youth Choir in perpetuity. Grants will allow the organization to continue working to provide something positive for the youth of Detroit -- including training in performance arts and building life skills.

