Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know April 28, 2021

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 829,520 as of Tuesday, including 17,429 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 3,676 new cases and 105 additional deaths, including 48 deaths identified during a review of records.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 11.5% as of Tuesday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have plateaued over the last week but remain high.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 10 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 4,340 on Tuesday -- lower than one week ago. The 7-day death average was 66 on Tuesday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 185,900 on Tuesday.

More than 626,000 have recovered from the virus in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 6.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with more than 48.7% of residents having received at least one dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 32 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 573,000 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 148 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3.1 million have died. More than 84 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

