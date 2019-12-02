ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
Legal recreational marijuana officially goes on sale one year after Michigan voters approved it
DETROIT – Recreational marijuana will be sold for the first time in Michigan starting Sunday, more than one year after it was approved by voters.
Recreational marijuana will be more expensive than medical marijuana. It has an excise tax of 10 percent in addition to the state’s 6 percent sales tax.
Metro Detroit weather: Scattered Rain Sunday Evening, Rain & Snow At Night
A few light rain and snow showers are possible before midnight as it gets colder. It will be cloudy overnight with lows in the low 30s.
4 Fast Facts
- WATCH: ‘Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams’ returns to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital. Click here to read more.
- ‘It sounded like a big bomb’ -- Warren house completely destroyed after suspected gas leak. Click here to read more.
- Trenton community mourns longtime mayor Kyle Stack. Click here to read more.
- Sterling Heights officers surprise boy with police cruiser on his birthday. Click here to read more.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.