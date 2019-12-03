DETROIT – Martin Scorsese’s new film, “The Irishman,” follows the story of Frank Sheeran, a man who was allegedly involved in the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa. The film is getting rave reviews. It’s available to watch on Netflix. It’s about three and a half hours, so you’ll need to make some time for it. Hoffa’s disappearance is one of the most notorious unsolved crimes of the 20th century. He lived most of his life in Detroit and was last seen 20 miles north of the city.

Police said a driver who slammed into a man riding a bicycle in Fraser didn’t do anything wrong until leaving the scene. A 48-year-old Fraser man was riding his bicycle around 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of eastbound 14 Mile Road and Edgegrove Drive, according to authorities.

The United Auto Workers ratcheted up tough new financial controls on the heels of a declaration last month by interim President Rory Gamble to put an end to internal corruption. The UAW workers executive board will be busy this week. When it gets together Wednesday, it will vote on a permanent new president, decide whether to move the new UAW-FCA national contract to the rank and file and then approve more financial changes.

Simba Lion, a man police say was involved in a shootout with officers in Monroe last month, died over the weekend. According to police, Lion’s cause of death is unknown. Lion was shot during the confrontation with police Nov. 19.

Season four of the Shattered podcast digs deeper into the Jimmy Hoffa legend, including his life and disappearance. Local 4′s Steve Garagiola will host the podcast that provides more depth into the the case. The first episode will be released Tuesday. Check out a trailer for Shattered: Hoffa here.

A community is coming together to remember a football player from South Lyon East High School who died after knee surgery. Trevon Tyler, 17, died Friday after suffering a heart attack from a blood clot that moved to his heart.

