ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019

Daughter demands answers in mother’s death after admission to mental facility
DETROIT – A Metro Detroit family is demanding answers from a local hospital after they said their loved one died at a mental health facility. Trinity Tyus said her mother, Mary Cole, was admitted to Stonecrest Mental Facility in Detroit on Nov. 25. Tyus said she didn’t give them her approval and her mother died there in just 24 hours.
When you hear the name Jimmy Hoffa, you probably think of the former Teamster boss’ iconic disappearance, but his story is much more than a murder mystery. It’s about power, loyalty, betrayal, organized labor and organized crime. It’s a story about how far people will go to get what they want.
Allegations against baseball coach
A youth baseball coach from Livingston County is accused of sexually abusing boys at parties at his home over a four-year period, authorities said. Joseph Frappier, 49, of Hartland Township, is facing multiple criminal sexual conduct charges, as well as a charge for furnishing alcohol to minors.
Basketball coach fired
A girls basketball coach at Eisenhower High School in Utica has been fired after the district said he sent inappropriate texts to players. The decision comes as the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department launches an investigation. The district fired Dave Willman, who was the 9th grade basketball coach.
Rasheen McClain
Officials have charged a man in connection with the shooting that killed Detroit police Officer Rasheen McClain and injured another officer. JuJuan Parks, 28, is facing 16 charges in connection with the Nov. 20 shooting inside a home in the 20000 block of Wyoming Avenue, according to officials.
