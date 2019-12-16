ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019

‘They need to fix it’ -- Harsens Island residents frustrated after dock collapse

DETROIT – Many residents are concerned about what this means for emergency response teams since ambulances and fire trucks are unable to access the island.

They’re asking for Whitmer’s help in fixing the situation.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Mostly cloudy, dry and cold Sunday evening

Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 20s -- Another storm system dives to Detroit’s south, Monday.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 --