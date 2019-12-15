ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – Police said the man fired on the police officers, who returned fire, killing the suspect.
The man is believed to be the suspect in a fatal double-shooting that occurred at about midnight in Redford..
Metro Detroit weather: Becoming colder Saturday evening and tonight, flurries
It becomes colder after sunset, and clouds will produce snow flurries. More flakes are possible tonight and Sunday.
4 Fast Facts
