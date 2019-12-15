36ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Dec. 14, 2019 at 7:57 p.m. (WDIV)

Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police said the man fired on the police officers, who returned fire, killing the suspect.

The man is believed to be the suspect in a fatal double-shooting that occurred at about midnight in Redford..

Metro Detroit weather: Becoming colder Saturday evening and tonight, flurries

It becomes colder after sunset, and clouds will produce snow flurries. More flakes are possible tonight and Sunday.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • Man hits Hamtramck store employee with stolen car after stealing phone, police say. Click here to read more.
  • For more than three decades, Focus Hope Food has been making a huge difference when it comes to senior citizens and the holidays. Click here to read more.
  • General Motors will invest $1.5 billion to make what it calls the “next generation” of mid-sized pickup trucks at its plant near St. Louis. Click here to read more.
  • Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill that will collect taxes on more online purchases. Click here to read more.

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 --

