ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

DETROIT – Warren De La Salle has released a detailed timeline of the alleged football hazing incident and investigation that has the school facing a lawsuit from three suspended students and left it without a head football coach. Three students -- an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds -- who have been suspended since Nov. 4 in connection with the hazing investigation are suing De La Salle, claiming they were discriminated against because of their race. They are also accusing school President John Knight tried to blackmail them to implicate others and conspired to spread false information.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Warren Da La Salle football coach Mike Giannone is no longer with the school as controversy continues to swirl around an alleged football hazing incident, officials said. Warren police conducted an investigation into the De La Salle football program after the team forfeited its Michigan high school playoff game due to allegations of hazing. When officials completed their investigation, they recommended charges against three students -- an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds, according to authorities.

Detroit police are investigating after a possible noose was found hanging over the front desk of the 11th Precinct on the city’s east side. Police are working to determine if it is a noose, electrical wire or something else. Officials said the lobby is closed to the public due to renovations. On Friday, a general service worker was removing ceiling tiles from the lobby and saw the loop hanging from a rafter, according to authorities.

Police have identified a man suspected of murdering two women in Redford Township before he was killed in a shootout with Detroit officers, according to authorities. Louis Patrick Veal, 65, was involved in a shooting at 10:21 p.m. Friday at his home in the 14000 block of Mercedes Street in Redford Township, police said.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said she wants to give a second chance to juvenile offenders with a program that would let formal charges against them be dismissed in certain cases. The new program, the “Talk it Out” program, gives a voice back to the victims and allows them to impact the lives of the juveniles who victimized them.

Three minutes. That’s all the time you have to get out of your house if it catches fire. Three minutes isn’t a lot of time to escape the smoke and flames with loved ones. That has really stuck with us here at Local 4 after a Help Me Hank special report on fire safety.

Read More

Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 --