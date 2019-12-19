ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019

DETROIT – Three children are left without their mother after police say her ex-husband killed her and himself Tuesday in Plymouth Township. Christina Salamay leaves behind a 12-, 13- and 17-year-old. Family members said she was killed early Tuesday when she briefly stopped by her ex-husband’s home in the 14000 block of C Drive.

Livonia police said a car was seen speeding away from a home after a drive-by shooting in the middle of the afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Dec. 8 in the 19000 block of Deering Street, police said. “This doesn’t happen here,” Livonia police Capt. Ronald Taig said. “We are going to find out who did this.”

Lakeside Mall is one of the largest malls in the state and Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor said it could be getting better. “It’s just really a concrete step in the right direction. There has been a lot of uncertainty about what was going to happen here,” Taylor said. Recently, Miami-based developer Out of the Box Ventures bought the property and is now the new owner of the mall. This comes after General Growth Properties Incorporated defaulted on the their $144 million mortgage loan.

The boards of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Peugeot on Wednesday signed a binding merger deal creating the world’s fourth-largest auto company. Carlos Tavares will become the new CEO.

The Detroit demolition company that demolished the wrong home last year did so again, city officials said. Detroit-based Adamo Group was awarded a contract June 18 to demolish a home at 14661 Alma Avenue on the city’s east side, officials said. The company was chosen to demolish the fire damaged structure for $25,201, according to the city.

Residents on Detroit’s east side banded together to fight against blight and the city after a neighborhood cleanup. Shortly after the clean-up, the neighbors were issues blight tickets. The area is spotless due to the clean-up that was cleared through the mayor’s office and district manager in September. Despite that, a city inspector came out and issued 18 tickets.

