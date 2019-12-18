ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
Search for shooter continues more than year after woman killed by masked man in Detroit
DETROIT – A family is still asking for answers more than a year after a woman was shot to death on Detroit’s east side during an attempted carjacking. Kendra Simpson, 29, was killed Aug. 22, 2018. She leaves behind a daughter, who is now 12. According to her family, a friend and two other people picked Simpson up from her job at Chrysler about 1 a.m. in her 2010 silver Buick Lacrosse. The group drove to 14400 Elmdale Street.
4 Fast Facts
- Police said an officer was injured when another department vehicle struck the vehicle the officer was in. Click here to read more.
- Harsens Island has a complicated history - dating back to the 1700s. Click here to read more.
- Ford Motor Co. plans to invest $1.45 billion into its Dearborn and Wayne assembly plants, creating 3,000 jobs. Click here to read more.
- A family is still asking for answers more than a year after a woman was shot to death on Detroit’s east side during an attempted carjacking. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Suspected murder-suicide
Plymouth Township police believe a man killed his ex-wife before killing himself Tuesday morning. According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 14000 block of C Drive about 6:45 a.m.
Widow’s funds frozen
A grieving widow in the city of Wayne received a letter that she -- not her husband -- had recently died. She received notifications about her death from her bank, insurance provider and the Social Security Administration. The letters kept coming even thought she is alive. The error has caused serious problems and financial issues so she reached out to the Help Me Hank team.
Bomb-sniffing dogs
It’s Monday morning at Detroit Metro Airport and 5-year-old Perry is hard at work. The German Shorthaired Pointer has a job to do: Search for explosives at the airport. Because Perry has gone through 12 weeks of training and still trains every day, she knows exactly what she is looking for. She can’t make a mistake, or it could cost human lives.
De La Salle High School
The St. Clair County Prosecutor is asking Warren police to interview more people in connection to the hazing investigation at De La Salle High School. Also, the school was put on lockdown Tuesday because of a bomb threat, one day after the school’s football coach was fired.
Criminal justice center
A new criminal justice center is starting to take shape in Detroit. The center is being built near the I-75 Service Drive and East Warren Avenue. When finished, it will have a jail, a juvenile detention center and the sheriff’s office administration building. All of the buildings are connected, and there will be a tunnel to walk inmates to court. The project is currently about $40 million over budget.
Opioid lawsuit
The State of Michigan filed a landmark lawsuit against opioid distributors, likening them to drug dealers. Four distributors are named in the lawsuit, including Walgreens, Cardinal Health Inc., McKesson Corporation and Amerisource-Bergen Drug Corporation.
Read More
