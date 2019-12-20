ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10 people accused in massive $46M co-pay fraud scheme
DETROIT – Officials are accusing 10 people in a massive $46 million scheme to submit co-pay claims for medications that were never prescribed at 26 pharmacies in 15 different cities across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Pharmacies in Westland, Canton Township, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Novi, Waterford Township, Taylor, Livonia, Dearborn Heights, Lincoln Park, Garden City, Southgate, Wyandotte, Redford Township and New Boston are named in the criminal complaint. A pharmacy in Lansing was also involved, officials said.
4 Fast Facts
- Local 4 spoke with Rep. Debbie Dingell about comments President Donald Trump made about her late husband, John Dingell. Click here to read more.
- When Southfield Freeway becomes Southfield Road at the Lodge, many drivers aren’t adjusting to the speed limit change -- resulting in a dangerous area. Click here to read more.
- At least 15 million television viewers watched the House of Representatives vote to impeach President Donald Trump after a full day of rancorous debate. Click here to read more.
- Uber and Lyft said they will make good on their threats to stop taking customers to and from the airport in the nation’s fifth-largest city. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Barricaded gunman
A barricaded gunman situation on Detroit’s east side ended Thursday after three days of police trying to coax the man out of the home. The man was taken into police custody without incident. Police said the situation started when the gunman fired shots at a neighbor’s home Tuesday morning.
Taylor Mayor
Taylor Mayor Rick Sollars has been indicted on multiple counts of fraud and bribery in an alleged kickback scheme. Sollars is accused of steering real estate deals on foreclosed properties to two businessmen and getting kickbacks in return. He went in front of a judge Thursday in federal court.
Train hits pickup truck
Two children are in critical condition, and another child and an adult were injured when a train hit a pickup truck crossing tracks in Monroe Township, officials said. Police said the pickup truck was hit by a CSX train around 7:20 a.m. Thursday while crossing the tracks on a private drive just south of the intersection of Telegraph and Albain roads.
Man killed inside U-Haul
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday while inside a parked U-Haul on Detroit’s west side, police said. The shooting happened around 11:10 a.m. Thursday in the 8300 block of Kentucky Street, according to authorities.
St. Clair Shores good deed
A 10-year-old boy went out of his way to do a good deed for a St. Clair Shores homeowner, and it was caught on video from a porch camera. Semaj Alexander was walking home from school Wednesday when he noticed a neighbor’s Christmas decorations. “I saw that the tree was moved over, so I fixed it,” he said. “I looked back because it was windy.”
