ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

DETROIT – FBI agents are issuing a warning about dating apps following the murder of a man who was found naked, mutilated and hanging from his ankles in a secret room of a Michigan basement after meeting someone on Grindr. Kevin Bacon, 25, of Swartz Creek, was mutilated and killed by a man he met on the popular dating app, according to police.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

A businessman responsible for contamination in Madison Heights appeared in court Tuesday as the city sues him to get a condemned building torn down. The city is suing Gary Sayers to get the Electro-Plating Services building on 10 Mile Road demolished.

Michigan drivers stopped for suspected drunken driving can expect to forego the breathalyzer and instead take a blood test after state police discovered problems with their breathalyzers. The situation leaves nothing short of a black eye for Michigan State Police and many agencies across the state. There are questions about what happened with the Datamaster breathalyzer test, and many people who have been convicted, particularly in borderline cases, are wondering if their case was affected.

Testimony was heard Tuesday in the case against a man accused of stabbing a grandfather to death at his grandson’s first birthday party. It happened at a park in Utica on Sept. 1, 2018. The testimony seemed to focus on the defendant’s mental health and just how serious his history of mental illness was. The detective on the case took the stand Tuesday and as part of his testimony they played his entire video interrogation with the 22-year-old defendant Miguel Mansour. In the interrogation Mansour admitted to killing Michael Shereda.

A Detroit house explosion that injured six people earlier this month happened because a woman lit a cigarette about an hour after someone fired a gun, piercing the gas pipe in the basement with a bullet and allowing gas to leak inside the home, fire officials said. The house exploded the night of Jan. 4 in the 14400 block of Evergreen Road on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.

The Local 4 Defenders have learned a Detroit construction material company has been operating for years without a permit and owes the city $62,000. A parade of cars arrived Tuesday at the site of Detroit Bulk Storage along the riverfront as state and national environmental officials convened.

A man charged with murdering his sister and her boyfriend and leaving their bodies in a Clinton Township shed was sentenced Tuesday. Robert Marzejka, 26, showed no emotion as a judge sentenced him to mandatory life in prison without parole. He only said two words throughout the proceedings.

Read More

Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 --