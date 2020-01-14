ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

DETROIT – Creeping erosion is just feet away from a home in Lexington, Michigan on Lake Huron. The homeowner is not happy or alone. Local 4′s Paula Tutman made a trip to Lake Huron Monday and has more on the threat.

Local 4 Defenders are holding Detroit city officials accountable after they admitted they made a big mistake allowing a company to operate for years without a permit. The business and landowner were recently cited for allowing confirmed contaminated soils into the Detroit River after its dock collapsed. After that collapse a huge sinkhole formed.

Members of the Detroit City Council have discussed sweeping changes aimed at keeping dangerous dogs off the streets. The proposed new rules come following the death of 9-year-old Emma Hernandez in August. Emma was mauled to death by three dogs Aug. 19 on Central Street in Southwest Detroit, officials said.

Because of a Local 4 investigation investigators have also received new video that raises questions about what was happening inside the now-condemned Electro-Plating Services building. Investigators descended on a Detroit property owned by Gary Sayers. Sayers headed to prison recently after he pleaded guilty to storing hazardous waste without a permit.

A Center Line man stands accused of murdering his long-time girlfriend this month. On Monday Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith charged William Faulkner, 69, with first degree murder for stabbing his girlfriend to death at their home last Thursday. Police and prosecutors say Faulkner contacted police to request a welfare check for Juliette Peterson around 10 p.m. on Jan. 9. Officers and Faulkner went to Peterson’s home where she was found dead in the bathroom.

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 --