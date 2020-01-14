ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
Owner fears erosion will cause house to fall into Lake Huron
DETROIT – Creeping erosion is just feet away from a home in Lexington, Michigan on Lake Huron. The homeowner is not happy or alone. Local 4′s Paula Tutman made a trip to Lake Huron Monday and has more on the threat.
- Democrat Cory Booker dropped out of the presidential race. Click here to read more.
- A Metro Detroit psychologist has been sentenced to 51 months in prison for a $3 million health care fraud and money laundering scheme, officials said. Click here to read more.
- A new interactive map launched by the Michigan History Center allows users to submerge in Michigan water shipwrecks. Click here to read more.
- The 2020 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards winners were announced Monday morning at TCF Center (formerly known as Cobo Center) in Detroit. Click here to read more.
Sinkhole investigation
Local 4 Defenders are holding Detroit city officials accountable after they admitted they made a big mistake allowing a company to operate for years without a permit. The business and landowner were recently cited for allowing confirmed contaminated soils into the Detroit River after its dock collapsed. After that collapse a huge sinkhole formed.
Dangerous dog ordinance
Members of the Detroit City Council have discussed sweeping changes aimed at keeping dangerous dogs off the streets. The proposed new rules come following the death of 9-year-old Emma Hernandez in August. Emma was mauled to death by three dogs Aug. 19 on Central Street in Southwest Detroit, officials said.
Contamination investigation
Because of a Local 4 investigation investigators have also received new video that raises questions about what was happening inside the now-condemned Electro-Plating Services building. Investigators descended on a Detroit property owned by Gary Sayers. Sayers headed to prison recently after he pleaded guilty to storing hazardous waste without a permit.
Center Line stabbing
A Center Line man stands accused of murdering his long-time girlfriend this month. On Monday Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith charged William Faulkner, 69, with first degree murder for stabbing his girlfriend to death at their home last Thursday. Police and prosecutors say Faulkner contacted police to request a welfare check for Juliette Peterson around 10 p.m. on Jan. 9. Officers and Faulkner went to Peterson’s home where she was found dead in the bathroom.
