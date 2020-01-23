ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

DETROIT – A 27-year-old woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend of 10 years, who was also the father of her child, at a Clinton Township apartment building, officials said. Katryce Anita Curd, 27, of Clinton Township, is accused of fatally shooting Ron Ramon Brazier, 28, around 10 p.m. Sunday at her apartment on South Grange Street between 16 Mile Road and Harper Avenue, police said.

A student at Warren De La Salle High School is suing the school over a 2018 assault, claiming school officials knew the attacker could be violent but failed to protect students. The student said he was talking to a friend before wrestling practice at the Brother Robert Activity Center on Jan. 24, 2018, when a student who allegedly threatened him in the past attacked him.

Initial test results from a Detroit property and Sanilac County property owned by a businessman who spawned a county-wide contamination investigation show no threats to public health. When a green ooze was found on I-696 in Madison Heights last month was identified as , an investigation unfolded.

University of Michigan provost Martin A. Philbert is on administrative leave as the school conducts an investigation with an external law firm into sexual misconduct allegations. In an email to the university community in Ann Arbor on Wednesday, President Mark Schlissel announced the move. An acting provost will be appointed within days.

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot, bound with cords and set on fire on an empty Detroit street early Wednesday. The body was found on a street that has no houses, but neighbors on other blocks heard multiple gunshots, police said.

A new automotive supplier plant will bring about 400 jobs to Detroit’s east side. The Dakkota Integrated Systems plant will be built on the old Kettering High School site. The school at I-94 and Van Dyke Avenue closed seven years ago due to declining enrollment.

Sports bettors may be able to place wagers in person at Detroit casinos this spring but will wait until 2021 to do so online, Michigan’s regulatory agency said Wednesday. Mary Kay Bean, spokeswoman for the Michigan Gaming Control Board, gave the update about a month after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed laws legalizing online gambling and sports betting. Bean estimated it will take a year to write and finalize rules so commercial casinos in Detroit and tribal casinos can obtain online sports bettor operating licenses.

A man has been charged with drunken and reckless driving nearly five months after after a couple was killed when a SUV swerved across the center line of a road and struck a motorcycle in Lapeer County, according to authorities.

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 --