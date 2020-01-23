ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
Woman shoots, kills father of her child at Clinton Township apartment, police say
DETROIT – A 27-year-old woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend of 10 years, who was also the father of her child, at a Clinton Township apartment building, officials said. Katryce Anita Curd, 27, of Clinton Township, is accused of fatally shooting Ron Ramon Brazier, 28, around 10 p.m. Sunday at her apartment on South Grange Street between 16 Mile Road and Harper Avenue, police said.
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- People are losing their minds after Planters killed off its iconic mascot, Mr. Peanut, in an ad Wednesday. Click here to read more.
- Officials with the World Health Organization were not yet ready to declare the deadly new coronavirus a global public health emergency but doctors around the world are on alert. Click here to read more.
- A Purple Heart medal that was found on the side of the road in Marine City will be returned to the family of a World War II veteran. Click here to read more.
- Despite its sale to Molson Coors, not much is expected to change at Atwater Brewery in Detroit. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Warren De La Salle lawsuit
A student at Warren De La Salle High School is suing the school over a 2018 assault, claiming school officials knew the attacker could be violent but failed to protect students. The student said he was talking to a friend before wrestling practice at the Brother Robert Activity Center on Jan. 24, 2018, when a student who allegedly threatened him in the past attacked him.
Hexavalent chromium
Initial test results from a Detroit property and Sanilac County property owned by a businessman who spawned a county-wide contamination investigation show no threats to public health. When a green ooze was found on I-696 in Madison Heights last month was identified as , an investigation unfolded.
U of M provost
University of Michigan provost Martin A. Philbert is on administrative leave as the school conducts an investigation with an external law firm into sexual misconduct allegations. In an email to the university community in Ann Arbor on Wednesday, President Mark Schlissel announced the move. An acting provost will be appointed within days.
Search for killer
An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot, bound with cords and set on fire on an empty Detroit street early Wednesday. The body was found on a street that has no houses, but neighbors on other blocks heard multiple gunshots, police said.
Dakkota automotive
A new automotive supplier plant will bring about 400 jobs to Detroit’s east side. The Dakkota Integrated Systems plant will be built on the old Kettering High School site. The school at I-94 and Van Dyke Avenue closed seven years ago due to declining enrollment.
Online sports betting
Sports bettors may be able to place wagers in person at Detroit casinos this spring but will wait until 2021 to do so online, Michigan’s regulatory agency said Wednesday. Mary Kay Bean, spokeswoman for the Michigan Gaming Control Board, gave the update about a month after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed laws legalizing online gambling and sports betting. Bean estimated it will take a year to write and finalize rules so commercial casinos in Detroit and tribal casinos can obtain online sports bettor operating licenses.
Reckless, drunken driving
A man has been charged with drunken and reckless driving nearly five months after after a couple was killed when a SUV swerved across the center line of a road and struck a motorcycle in Lapeer County, according to authorities.
Read More
- LIVE STREAM: Day 2 of Senate Impeachment trial of President Trump
- 3 Detroit-area men arrested after police find 100+ fake cards, credit card skimmer during traffic stop
- Dakkota automotive supply plant expected to bring 400 new jobs to Detroit’s east side
- Study: Full flu vaccination among children cuts hospitalization by 54%
- Kidney stones increasing in children: Here’s what to know
- Neighbors say furnace broke after flooding in Detroit home where mother, son were found dead
- Sex offender who put camera in fitting room of Target in Auburn Hills arrested at store, police say
- Man accused of reckless, drunken driving in crash that killed couple in Lapeer County, police say
- Trial highlights: Democrats roll out case as senators fidget
- Crime Stoppers offers reward for arrest of suspect in attempted armed robbery in Detroit
- Southfield police launch initiative to focus on quality of life issues
- Tesla passes $100 billion, teeing up big payout for Musk
- OCSO: Wanted fugitive found hiding in Novi after ramming police cars to avoid being trapped at gas station
- Contractor arrested for taking payments without completing jobs in Riverview
- Part of West Bloomfield Township under boil water advisory due to drop in water pressure
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.