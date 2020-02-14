ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

DETROIT – Several workers were fired from a Michigan Wendy’s after a video posted online showed an employee bathing in a kitchen sink. The video shows a worker in a sink full of water and soap at the Wendy’s on N. Lafayette Street in Greenville. Another person walks by and talks to the employee who is in the sink as someone else records the incident for the social media video app Tik Tok.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Police said a shirtless, barefoot Shelby Township man stole a running snow plow Monday after being kicked out of his girlfriend’s car -- but he didn’t know the snow plow had a camera and GPS tracker. Officials said Mario Marco Nikprelaj, 18, of Shelby Township, got into an argument with his girlfriend around 6:30 a.m. Monday near the Times Square Apartments.

Authorities said Adrienne Quintal, who was found dead in northern Michigan after disappearing last fall, had meth and Valium in her system when she died. The Southfield woman’s death was ruled accidental Thursday. According to the toxicology report, drugs were a definite factor.

A parent is upset with a Black History Month assignment about slavery given to her fourth grade child at a Canton school. Officials at Achieve Charter Academy said they aim to teach students about historically sensitive topics in a “thoughtful way,” but Audie Maxwell believed the assignment her 9-year-old son had to do crossed a line.

A national debate about flight etiquette has erupted after a woman claims she was injured when the passenger behind her on an American Airlines flight repeatedly punched the back of her seat because she reclined. The woman said she asked police to investigate the case, but so far, the viral video has simply sparked debate about the etiquette of reclining on an airplane.

Officials are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a young mother on Detroit’s west side. Khadijah Morrison, 24, was just getting home from work around 4:30 a.m. Sept. 30 when she was killed outside her home in the 14000 block of Santa Rosa Drive near Lyndon Street, according to authorities.

Someone in Metro Detroit now has a considerable amount of pocket change -- A store in Pontiac sold Wednesday night’s $70 million winning Powerball ticket. The ticket matched all six numbers and was sold at the Huron Plaza Party Store, located on West Huron Street, near Telegraph Road and M-59.

Read More

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 --