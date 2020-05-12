ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, May 11, 2020
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer refuses to back down despite threats over executive orders
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is refusing to back down despite threats being made over her coronavirus (COVID-19) executive orders.
Whitmer answered the most frequently asked questions she gets to her office from Michigan residents during a Monday afternoon news conference. She also had plenty to say about threats she’s getting.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 47,552; Death toll now at 4,584
- Michigan Capitol Commission to vote on banning guns from Capitol Building. Click here to read more.
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday that she wants 450,000 Michiganders to be tested for the coronavirus this month. Click here to read more.
- Chili Mustard Onions restaurant in Detroit is reopening for curbside service after being closed for weeks during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Click here to read more.
- A top world health official Monday warned that countries are essentially driving blind in reopening their economies without setting up strong contact tracing. Click here to read more.
Rare syndrome appears to be linked to COVID-19
There is a syndrome affecting some children that appears to be linked to coronavirus (COVID-19). It’s being blamed for at least three deaths in New York and one in England.
Why does coronavirus (COVID-19) testing matter so much?
Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing has been a major point of discussion and concern during the pandemic, especially as states take steps toward reopening. But why is there so much focus on testing when someone can test negative and then be exposed immediately afterward?
FDA expects antigen tests to play critical role
There is a step forward in terms of rapid testing. You can get the results in about 15 minutes and the antigen tests are significantly easier to manufacture. They make it more feasible to produce enough to be able to test significantly more people.
Bloomfield Hills high schoolers help fellow students learn online during COVID-19 shutdown
“Of those to whom much is given, much is required.” A group of high school students from International Academy in Bloomfield Hills has turned that belief into action by forming Helping Hands: A Students for Students Movement.
Jerry Stiller, comedian and ‘Seinfeld’ actor, dies at 92
Jerry Stiller, who for decades teamed with wife Anne Meara in a beloved comedy duo and then reached new heights in his senior years as the high-strung Frank Costanza on the classic sitcom “Seinfeld" and the basement-dwelling father-in-law on “The King of Queens,” died at 92, his son Ben Stiller announced Monday.
