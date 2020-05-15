ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, May 14, 2020
Hear from mother of Shelby Township boy who contracted mysterious syndrome linked to COVID-19
DETROIT – The mother of a Shelby Township boy who contracted the mysterious syndrome affecting children around the country said her son was perfectly fine and then suddenly had a fever, pneumonia and many other symptoms.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 49,582; Death toll now at 4,787
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- The government is expected to ask doctors to be on alert for a mysterious illness in children that’s believed to be connected to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Click here to read more.
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says gatherings of 10 people could be allowed on May 28. Click here to read more.
- Former UAW President Gary Jones arraigned on federal corruption charges. Click here to read more.
- CFO of Harper Woods schools charged with possessing sexually abusive material involving a child. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Protesters rally against Michigan stay-at-home order
A smaller group of protesters gathered Thursday in Lansing to rally against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order. Some protesters had guns, and police said they confiscated an axe.
Be aware of online loan scams
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is putting many people in dire financial situations. Scammers are aware of this and hope to take advantage of people online.
Census 2020 data
Michigan residents are stepping up to make sure they’re counted in the U.S. 2020 Census. As of May 14 the state has the fourth-highest census response rate with 65.7% of households responding to the survey -- just behind Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. Michigan’s final self-response rate was 67.7% in 2010.
Unemployment benefits
The director of Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency provided an update Wednesday on how close the state is to getting unemployment benefits to the many eligible Michiganders trying to navigate the system.
Read More
- Questions about coronavirus (COVID-19)? Ask Dr. McGeorge
- Help Me Hank: Resources during COVID-19 outbreak
- Michigan man breaks into woman’s home, grabs underwear, asks to keep it, MSP says
- Ann Arbor company claims over-the-counter nasal solution kills COVID-19
- Fake coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine scams target seniors
- Here are the new store hours, dedicated shopping times for Meijer locations in Michigan
- Sterling Heights plans for possible reopening of nonessential services, city facilities
- Renowned restaurant adds mannequins amid social distancing
- Appeals court reinstates lawsuit over Trump’s hotel profits
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.