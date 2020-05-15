ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, May 14, 2020

DETROIT – The mother of a Shelby Township boy who contracted the mysterious syndrome affecting children around the country said her son was perfectly fine and then suddenly had a fever, pneumonia and many other symptoms.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

A smaller group of protesters gathered Thursday in Lansing to rally against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order. Some protesters had guns, and police said they confiscated an axe.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is putting many people in dire financial situations. Scammers are aware of this and hope to take advantage of people online.

Michigan residents are stepping up to make sure they’re counted in the U.S. 2020 Census. As of May 14 the state has the fourth-highest census response rate with 65.7% of households responding to the survey -- just behind Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. Michigan’s final self-response rate was 67.7% in 2010.

The director of Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency provided an update Wednesday on how close the state is to getting unemployment benefits to the many eligible Michiganders trying to navigate the system.

Read More

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 --