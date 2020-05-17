ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, May 16, 2020

DETROIT – Longtime Michigan congressman Justin Amash is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race as a third-party candidate.

“After much reflection, I’ve concluded that circumstances don’t lend themselves to my success as a candidate for president this year, and therefore I will not be a candidate,” Amash Tweeted Saturday.

