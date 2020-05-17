ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, May 16, 2020
Michigan congressman Justin Amash drops out of presidential race as third-party candidate
DETROIT – Longtime Michigan congressman Justin Amash is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race as a third-party candidate.
“After much reflection, I’ve concluded that circumstances don’t lend themselves to my success as a candidate for president this year, and therefore I will not be a candidate,” Amash Tweeted Saturday.
Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 50,504; Death toll now at 4,880
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Mild Saturday evening, showers and storms with Flood Watch Sunday
Saturday evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. It becomes cooler after sunset with temps going from the upper 60s to the low 60s.
A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for Monroe and Wayne counties from now to 10 p.m. Sunday.
A Flood Watch is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan from 8 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.
4 Fast Facts
- NASCAR’s Jimmie Johnson and Brad Keselowski will honor two Henry Ford nurses during Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway. Click here to read more.
- Money raised through the viral ‘Big Gretch’ song is being used to help Detroiters. Click here to read more.
- Michigan State University celebrates Class of 2020 students during virtual commencement ceremony. Click here to read more.
- Fred Willard, the comedic improv-style actor, has died at 86. Click here to read more.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.