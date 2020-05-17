63ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, May 16, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, News, Nightside Report, Local News, Oakland County, Macomb County, Wayne County, Livingston County, Washtenaw County, St. Clair County, Lapeer County, Monroe County
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on May 16, 2020 at 6:39 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on May 16, 2020 at 6:39 p.m. (WDIV)

Michigan congressman Justin Amash drops out of presidential race as third-party candidate

DETROIT – Longtime Michigan congressman Justin Amash is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race as a third-party candidate.

“After much reflection, I’ve concluded that circumstances don’t lend themselves to my success as a candidate for president this year, and therefore I will not be a candidate,” Amash Tweeted Saturday.

Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 50,504; Death toll now at 4,880

Metro Detroit weather: Mild Saturday evening, showers and storms with Flood Watch Sunday

Saturday evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. It becomes cooler after sunset with temps going from the upper 60s to the low 60s.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for Monroe and Wayne counties from now to 10 p.m. Sunday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan from 8 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, May 15, 2020 --

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: