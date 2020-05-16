ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, May 15, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer emphasized the serious threat still posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) by comparing the number of the state’s deaths to the capacity of the Fox Theatre.

As of Friday, 4,825 deaths have been linked to the coronavirus in Michigan. The state also went over 50,000 total confirmed cases Friday, at 50,079.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

There is a new name for the mysterious illness in children that’s believed to be connected to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The CDC is now calling it Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C for short.

The debate in Washington continues over a possible second round of individual stimulus payments to American workers. A new scam is popping up -- even before lawmakers decide if a new check is coming.

Millions of American have already received the stimulus check, helping many during these difficult financial times.

A Taylor man is facing charges after he allegedly shot his 28-year-old son during an argument Thursday.

Fredrick Larry Williams, 52, is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, careless discharge of a weapon and two counts of felony firearm.

The release of federal prisoners due to COVID-19 is a controversial topic. Authorities said they are getting inundated with requests and seeing crimes first-hand after release. Federal prisoners are asking for early release and some local high-profile prisoners want out.

Read More

Thursday, May 14, 2020 --