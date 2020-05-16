ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, May 15, 2020
Gov. Whitmer: There are enough Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths to fill Fox Theatre
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer emphasized the serious threat still posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) by comparing the number of the state’s deaths to the capacity of the Fox Theatre.
As of Friday, 4,825 deaths have been linked to the coronavirus in Michigan. The state also went over 50,000 total confirmed cases Friday, at 50,079.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 50,079; Death toll now at 4,825
4 Fast Facts
- The coronavirus pandemic has pushed the storied but troubled department store chain J.C. Penney into Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Click here to read more.
- Several Michigan sheriffs say they won’t enforce Governor Whitmer’s Executive Orders. Click here to read more.
- Will Woodward Dream Cruise be canceled? If not, it will look very different. Click here to read more.
- Consumers Energy has closed Squirrel Road between Long Lake Road and Highwood Drive in Bloomfield Township due to a gas leak. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Doctors warned of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children
There is a new name for the mysterious illness in children that’s believed to be connected to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The CDC is now calling it Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C for short.
Scammers already preying on the possibility of a second stimulus check
The debate in Washington continues over a possible second round of individual stimulus payments to American workers. A new scam is popping up -- even before lawmakers decide if a new check is coming.
Millions of American have already received the stimulus check, helping many during these difficult financial times.
Taylor father accused of shooting son during argument
A Taylor man is facing charges after he allegedly shot his 28-year-old son during an argument Thursday.
Fredrick Larry Williams, 52, is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, careless discharge of a weapon and two counts of felony firearm.
Farid Fata requests release from federal prison due to COVID-19
The release of federal prisoners due to COVID-19 is a controversial topic. Authorities said they are getting inundated with requests and seeing crimes first-hand after release. Federal prisoners are asking for early release and some local high-profile prisoners want out.
