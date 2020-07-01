ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, June 30, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state will not advance to the fifth phase of her reopening plan by the Fourth of July weekend, as she had originally planned.

“My hope was that we would be into phase five by the Fourth of July,” Whitmer said Tuesday during her coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing. “That’s not going to happen. I just think we need to take that off the table right now.”

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

The U.S. is “going in the wrong direction” with the coronavirus surging badly enough that Dr. Anthony Fauci told senators Tuesday some regions are putting the entire country at risk — just as schools and colleges are wrestling with how to safely reopen.

Delta Airlines announced it will continue to enforce social distancing rules while many other airlines throw out their safety measures despite coronavirus (COVID-19) cases spiking around the country.

Michigan drivers should have the choice of cutting their auto insurance costs starting this week. Michigan lawmakers approved bipartisan auto insurance reform legislation last spring aimed at cutting costs for Michigan drivers who have paid the highest insurance rates in the country.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rolled out her plan to restart school in the fall. Schools will need to develop three separate plans, depending on which phase of the reopening plan the state is in. That includes fully remote learning, in-person learning with strict protocols and a more relaxed plan for phase five.

Oakland County health officials said video from inside a Royal Oak bar linked to three coronavirus (COVID-19) cases shows there was no social distancing enforced despite the crowded atmosphere.

Read More

Monday, June 29, 2020 --