ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on May 26, 2020 at 8:37 p.m. (WDIV)

Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan will not move to phase 5 of reopening plan before July 4 weekend

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state will not advance to the fifth phase of her reopening plan by the Fourth of July weekend, as she had originally planned.

“My hope was that we would be into phase five by the Fourth of July,” Whitmer said Tuesday during her coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing. “That’s not going to happen. I just think we need to take that off the table right now.”

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 63,870, Death toll now at 5,947

  • Michigan is easing restrictions on visiting nursing homes and other care facilities for limited circumstances as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Click here to read more.
  • Detroit police chief defends officers involved in clash with protesters. Click here to read more.
  • Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed her plan to help schools across the state return to in-person learning this fall. Click here to read more.
  • Coronavirus Infections among younger people are rapidly increasing, as are hospitalizations. Click here to read more.

Fauci: US ‘going in wrong direction’ in coronavirus outbreak

The U.S. is “going in the wrong direction” with the coronavirus surging badly enough that Dr. Anthony Fauci told senators Tuesday some regions are putting the entire country at risk — just as schools and colleges are wrestling with how to safely reopen.

Delta to maintain social distancing

Delta Airlines announced it will continue to enforce social distancing rules while many other airlines throw out their safety measures despite coronavirus (COVID-19) cases spiking around the country.

Michigan’s auto insurance law changes tomorrow

Michigan drivers should have the choice of cutting their auto insurance costs starting this week. Michigan lawmakers approved bipartisan auto insurance reform legislation last spring aimed at cutting costs for Michigan drivers who have paid the highest insurance rates in the country.

Whitmer rolls out plan to restart school in fall

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rolled out her plan to restart school in the fall. Schools will need to develop three separate plans, depending on which phase of the reopening plan the state is in. That includes fully remote learning, in-person learning with strict protocols and a more relaxed plan for phase five.

Video shows Royal Oak bar linked to COVID-19 cases was crowded

Oakland County health officials said video from inside a Royal Oak bar linked to three coronavirus (COVID-19) cases shows there was no social distancing enforced despite the crowded atmosphere.

Monday, June 29, 2020 --

