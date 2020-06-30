Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rolls out plan to restart school in fall

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rolled out her plan to restart school in the fall.

Schools will need to develop three separate plans, depending on which phase of the reopening plan the state is in. That includes fully remote learning, in-person learning with strict protocols and a more relaxed plan for phase five.

The bottom line is that children and parents should be ready to return to in-person learning.

The challenge to returning to classrooms starts with limiting the number of students allowed together at any given time.

There’s also the issue of masks. Most parents are skeptical about the enforcement of face coverings.

Parents said it’s difficult to make decisions without any clear answers about what lies ahead in terms of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

You can watch Steve Garagiola’s full story in the video posted above.

View the full MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap below.

Michigan coronavirus cases

Whitmer lifted her months-long stay-at-home order June 1 and moved the remaining six regions to phase four of her reopening plan. Over the next three weeks, no single day brought more than 304 new confirmed cases, as Michigan was one of the top states in the nation in terms of flattening the curve.

But the tide started to turn June 24, when Michigan went from a spike of 221 new cases the previous day to 323 new cases -- the highest of the month. The next two days each set new monthly highs, and there have been five total days of more than 300 new cases in the last week.

Tuesday marked Michigan’s second-highest daily increase of June, with 373 new confirmed cases. The only greater single-day total was Friday (June 26), when officials confirmed 389 new cases.

More coverage

Here’s much more coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic from throughout the month of June.

Whitmer’s handling of pandemic :

Reopening Michigan :

Health questions, advice :

Unemployment :

Personal stories :