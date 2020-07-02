ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, July 1, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is shutting down indoor bar services throughout most of the state amid a spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

This is Michigan’s first step backwards throughout the reopening process after reaching phase four of the governor’s reopening plan.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has suggested swapping the fall and spring seasons for high school sports, moving close-contact sports like football to the spring while socially distanced sports like golf, tennis and track could move to the fall.

Drivers in Michigan are facing a difficult choice when it comes to auto insurance. New monthly savings options might look attractive, but reduced rates could come with a hefty price for anyone seriously hurt in a crash.

It may sound preposterous, but when you consider the federal government is looking for a U.S. Space Command headquarters, city officials with Sterling Heights said the area is looking to innovate Michigan’s defense corridor.

Gary Sayers, the owner of the toxic green ooze site in Madison Heights, is now in a legal battle over possible contamination at his property in Detroit. Sayers just got out of prison. He fought every step of the way to keep investigators out of his properties, and now he’s doing so again.

“I just picked an inappropriate post to share and it wasn’t intended to harm anybody,” said Gary A. DeCarlo with DeCarlo’s Banquet and Convention Center.

Gary DeCarlo, the owner of DeCarlo’s Banquet and Convention Center is talking about his latest post, he posted on his Facebook page.

Both Maryanne and Robert Bergen came down with the coronavirus and had to be hospitalized.

Robert went to the hospital nine days ahead of Maryanne and had the typical COVID-19 symptoms including a cough and shortness of breath, Maryanne did not.

