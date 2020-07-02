ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Michigan Gov. Whitmer closes indoor bar services in most of state after COVID-19 spike
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is shutting down indoor bar services throughout most of the state amid a spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.
This is Michigan’s first step backwards throughout the reopening process after reaching phase four of the governor’s reopening plan.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 64,132, Death toll now at 5,951
- The name Cass Tech is synonymous with greatness, but the man in which the school was named after is starting to see his fair share of controversy in 2020. Click here to read more.
- There’s plenty of discussion surrounding how social distancing will work when students return in the fall, as well as face coverings and bus capacity. Click here to read more.
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends renewal deadline for driver’s licenses, IDs, vehicle registrations. Click here to read more.
- Two thirds of the Big Three have released their second quarter sales numbers and they are not good. Click here to read more.
Football moved to spring?
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has suggested swapping the fall and spring seasons for high school sports, moving close-contact sports like football to the spring while socially distanced sports like golf, tennis and track could move to the fall.
How Michigan auto insurance savings could prove costly
Drivers in Michigan are facing a difficult choice when it comes to auto insurance. New monthly savings options might look attractive, but reduced rates could come with a hefty price for anyone seriously hurt in a crash.
Selfridge vying to be the future home of the U.S. Space Command
It may sound preposterous, but when you consider the federal government is looking for a U.S. Space Command headquarters, city officials with Sterling Heights said the area is looking to innovate Michigan’s defense corridor.
Owner of toxic green ooze site in new legal battle over Detroit property
Gary Sayers, the owner of the toxic green ooze site in Madison Heights, is now in a legal battle over possible contamination at his property in Detroit. Sayers just got out of prison. He fought every step of the way to keep investigators out of his properties, and now he’s doing so again.
Warren banquet hall owner apologizes for sharing racist post
“I just picked an inappropriate post to share and it wasn’t intended to harm anybody,” said Gary A. DeCarlo with DeCarlo’s Banquet and Convention Center.
Gary DeCarlo, the owner of DeCarlo’s Banquet and Convention Center is talking about his latest post, he posted on his Facebook page.
Warren couple wants people to know COVID-19 is very serious
Both Maryanne and Robert Bergen came down with the coronavirus and had to be hospitalized.
Robert went to the hospital nine days ahead of Maryanne and had the typical COVID-19 symptoms including a cough and shortness of breath, Maryanne did not.
