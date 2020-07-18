86ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, July 18, 2020

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 18, 2020 at 7:50 p.m. (WDIV)

Remembering John Lewis: Michigan leaders pay tribute to civil rights icon

DETROIT – Congressman John Lewis, a civil rights icon, has died at the age of 80 on Friday after a six-month battle with stage four pancreatic cancer.

Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 73,180; Death toll now at 6,117

Metro Detroit weather: Showers, thunderstorms possible Sunday

Saturday evening will be fair and very warm. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80s.

There is a “Marginal Risk” of strong to severe storms Sunday with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging hail and wind.

Read the full forecast here.

