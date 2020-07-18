ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, July 17, 2020

Gov. Whitmer says Michigan businesses can’t assume unmasked customers have medical justification
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer strengthened her mask rules Friday, most notably saying that businesses can’t assume unmasked customers have medical justification for entering without a mask and must ask them to confirm.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 72,502; Death toll now at 6,108
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- Several Michigan beaches either closed or under bacteria contamination advisory. Click here to read more.
- Police are searching a Lincoln Park home in the the case of a Metro Detroit mom who disappeared without a trace on Mother’s Day. Click here to read more.
- U.S. Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, a former Republican who backed the impeachment of President Donald Trump, is officially not running for reelection. Click here to read more.
- Michigan liquor regulators on Thursday ordered an East Lansing bar to answer questions about a coronavirus outbreak that infected 186 people. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Video captures man throw Molotov cocktail
Police are looking for help in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection with an arson on Detroit’s west side.
According to authorities, the incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 17000 block of Ohio Street, just north of Six Mile Road. Police said a man was resting inside the home when he heard a crashing sound and when he went to investigate, he saw the curtains in the kitchen were on fire. He extinguished the fire with no injuries reported.
‘White Boy Rick’ Wershe Jr. to return to Metro Detroit after release
According his attorney, Richard “White Boy Rick” Wershe Jr. will be returning to Metro Detroit -- the place where Wershe said he got caught up, set up and taken down.
“I am not White Boy Rick,” Wershe said. “I am Rick. I am not the person I am made out to be.”
State says Detroit Region not in ‘high risk’ category, cites website error
The state’s website was incorrect and the Detroit Region has not been moved into the “high risk” category for spreading the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to officials.
“Detroit is NOT at a high risk level,” the state told ClickOnDetroit via email. “This is our fault; the information on the website is wrong and we are fixing it.”
Fall high school sports to begin as normal
Fall high school sports in Michigan are set to begin as normal, but there will be contingency plans in place for possible coronavirus (COVID-19) interruptions.
Members of the Michigan High School Athletic Association discussed ideas for playing sports beginning in August and will meet again July 29 to continue that discussion.
Read More
- Pritzker: Illinois speaker ‘must resign’ if allegations true
- DNC chairman talks about Joe Biden’s approach to Michigan, auto industry
- Here are the 5 exceptions to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 mask rules
- Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won’t retire
- Michigan’s teacher of the year on schools reopening, student safety
- What we can learn from other countries as students go back to school
- Michigan investigating if new hires are stealing from Unemployment Insurance Agency