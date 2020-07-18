ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, July 17, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer strengthened her mask rules Friday, most notably saying that businesses can’t assume unmasked customers have medical justification for entering without a mask and must ask them to confirm.

Police are looking for help in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection with an arson on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, the incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 17000 block of Ohio Street, just north of Six Mile Road. Police said a man was resting inside the home when he heard a crashing sound and when he went to investigate, he saw the curtains in the kitchen were on fire. He extinguished the fire with no injuries reported.

According his attorney, Richard “White Boy Rick” Wershe Jr. will be returning to Metro Detroit -- the place where Wershe said he got caught up, set up and taken down.

“I am not White Boy Rick,” Wershe said. “I am Rick. I am not the person I am made out to be.”

The state’s website was incorrect and the Detroit Region has not been moved into the “high risk” category for spreading the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to officials.

“Detroit is NOT at a high risk level,” the state told ClickOnDetroit via email. “This is our fault; the information on the website is wrong and we are fixing it.”

Fall high school sports in Michigan are set to begin as normal, but there will be contingency plans in place for possible coronavirus (COVID-19) interruptions.

Members of the Michigan High School Athletic Association discussed ideas for playing sports beginning in August and will meet again July 29 to continue that discussion.

