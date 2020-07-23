ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, July 22, 2020

15-year-old in police custody after 10-year-old shot, killed at Warren apartment complex
DETROIT – Warren Police are investigating the death of 10-year-old who died after being shot in the chest.
Officials said a 15-year-old turned themselves in on Wednesday evening in connection to the shooting. No further details were released.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 75,248; Death toll now at 6,141
- The 2020 Michigan Primary Election is coming up, and absentee ballots have to be returned before polls close at 8 p.m. on August 4. Click here to read more.
- Scientists don’t believe mosquitoes can spread coronavirus. Click here to read more.
- A Detroit mother has filed a lawsuit against a Detroit police sergeant and the city. Click here to read more.
- There seem to be enough coronavirus (COVID-19) tests available in Metro Detroit, but results are often taking so long to come back that the tests are rendered essentially useless. Click here to read more.
Pfizer announces massive contract for COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer’s experimental coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine hasn’t started phase three trials, but the drugmaker is already announcing a massive contract for the vaccine if it’s proven to be safe and effective.
Arts, Beats & Eats festival replaced by virtual entertainment
Metro Detroit’s annual Arts, Beats & Eats festival has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, officials announced Wednesday.
The Royal Oak festival reoccurs every Labor Day weekend, featuring exactly what it’s named for -- art for sale, live music and food vendors.
Wallside Windows hosting outdoor job
As the economy gets back up and running again, there are plenty of jobs to fill -- but finding workers hasn’t been easy. Wallside Windows came up with an idea -- an in-person job fair, but at a safe distance.
Police identify ‘badly burned’ body
Police have identified burnt remains of a female found near a park on July 13 as belonging to Susie Zhao from Waterford Township. Zhao, 33, was reportedly a professional gambler.
Judge orders new safety rules for DPSCD summer school
As new cases of COVID-19 remain high, Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) are going to follow strict new guidelines from a federal judge to keep in-person summer school going. That includes testing all 630 students in a tight time frame.
