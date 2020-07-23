ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, July 22, 2020

DETROIT – Warren Police are investigating the death of 10-year-old who died after being shot in the chest.

Officials said a 15-year-old turned themselves in on Wednesday evening in connection to the shooting. No further details were released.

Pfizer’s experimental coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine hasn’t started phase three trials, but the drugmaker is already announcing a massive contract for the vaccine if it’s proven to be safe and effective.

Metro Detroit’s annual Arts, Beats & Eats festival has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, officials announced Wednesday.

The Royal Oak festival reoccurs every Labor Day weekend, featuring exactly what it’s named for -- art for sale, live music and food vendors.

As the economy gets back up and running again, there are plenty of jobs to fill -- but finding workers hasn’t been easy. Wallside Windows came up with an idea -- an in-person job fair, but at a safe distance.

Police have identified burnt remains of a female found near a park on July 13 as belonging to Susie Zhao from Waterford Township. Zhao, 33, was reportedly a professional gambler.

As new cases of COVID-19 remain high, Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) are going to follow strict new guidelines from a federal judge to keep in-person summer school going. That includes testing all 630 students in a tight time frame.

